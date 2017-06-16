Beyhadh 16th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya kills Samay, Arjun ends his relationship with Maya

Beyhadh starts with Samay(Piyush Sahdev) threatening Maya(Jennifer Winget) to kill her child if she tries to resist him. Maya agrees to go with Samay for the sake of her child. Samay says the boat will be there any minute and then they will go off to any place where there would be just them and the child. Maya agrees but begs Samay to give her one last chance to speak to Arjun(Kushal Tandon). Samay agrees and tells her this should be her last conversation with Arjun though. Arjun worries about Maya, Vandana (Swati Shah) says that probably went with him by her own will. Vandana asks Arjun to leave Maya and not search for her anymore. Arjun screams at her and says he cannot leave his wife and child. Arjun get a call from Samay’s number and picks it up but it turns out to be Maya. In code language referring to the time Arjun proposed Maya under water, Maya manages to tell Arjun where she is. Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) decodes it for Arjun as the phone gets disconnected. Arjun and Saanjh leave for the place.(Also Read: Samay kidnaps Maya, Arjun and Saanjh try to save Maya)

The three mothers -Vandana, Suman(Vibha Bhagat) and Jahnvi(Kavita Ghai) establish Ganpati in the house and pray for the protection of their children. As Samay is about to take Maya away Arjun and Saanjh drive in, Samay then goes off to the top of the mill with Maya. Arjun and Saanjh follow them and as Samay holds Maya at the top of the mill at the window Arjun and Saanjh try to convince Samay out of this. Maya signals Arjun to a pulley hanging nearby. Arjun takes the cue and tells Samay that he can take Maya away but he only needs his child. Samay tells Maya he was right about Arjun and he does not love her at all. Maya takes the distraction to cut the pulley wire and the pulley hits to kill Samay, he falls into the sea as Saanjh, Arjun and Maya look on. Maya hugs Arjun saying she knew he will be back for her. Arjun pushes her away saying he is back only for his child. He says he and Maya are over, he holds Saanjh’s hand and walks off with her as Maya screams his name. Maya then walks to the window and steps on its edge as she prepares to jump off.

Precap: Maya prepares a room for their baby and shows it to a elated Arjun who says he loves it as the baby is his favourite. Ayaan and Vandana watch them and Vandana says the spirit of motherhood changes woman, Ayaan though does not agree and says Maya is not a woman who can change.