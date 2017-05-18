Beyhadh 18th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Samay to kill Prem, while Saanjh fails to prove anything against Maya to Arjun

Beyhadh starts with Maya (Jennifer Winget) broken and crying in Arjun’s (Kushal Tandon) lap, she begs Arjun to cure her as she is scared that her madness will reach to her child. She asks Arjun to take her to a psychiatrist or any temple. Arjun promises her that their love will help them out, he asks her to just support him. Maya tells Arjun that she happened to do a big mistake. Prem is all praises for his daughter as he considers Maya failed. He tells Samay (Piyush Sahdev) that Saanjh is a person who never loses hope or fails. Samay is desperate to get to his love-Maya. He promises to destroy every evidence against Maya, he promises a limitless love. Vandana(Swati Singh) has lost all hopes of saving Arjun while Suman rightly observes that probably Arjun and Maya love each other so much that even God does not wish to separate them. She asks Vandana to let them be, and let them bear the consequences of their love themselves. (Also Read: Maya is pregnant and Arjun does not want the child)

Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) reaches the hospital and taunts Maya about being the patient when she was the one who fired the gun. She tells Maya that her truth is out and with many people now, she promises Maya a lifetime in mental asylum. Maya screams for Arjun who comes running in as Saanjh is taken aback by the new information that Maya is pregnant again. Arjun reminds Saanjh about the last time they lost their child because of Saanjh. He warns her to stay away.Saanjh tells him about the email, but he shows her his mailbox, which holds no such mail from Saanjh. He does not let Saanjh speak a word against Maya and accuses Saanjh of being in love with him still. Saanjh loses it at this and slaps Arjun across his face. Saanjh tells Arjun that her father will send him the file soon enough and then he would repent every word he said. As she leaves she wishes Arjun a life in hell and observes that his hell stands right beside him.

Precap: Samay calls up Maya and is upset she does not speak to him, he vows to make everything right and kills Prem in the process.