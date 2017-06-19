Beyhadh 19th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya, Arjun and Saanjh meet again in 6 months turning over a new leaf

Beyhadh starts with a 6months leap in the story today. We see an excited Arjun(Kushal Tandon) as he makes a cake and gets flowers while Vandana(Swati Shah) calls him asking about her bahu. Arjun says he is going to surprise her so she falls in love with him once again. Arjun meets his Dusky-Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) with some children as she is telling them stories. Arjun celebrates Saanjh’s birthday with her and asks her to move on after the death of her dad. He gifts her a dress and asks her to wear that and return to his life with happiness. Arjun happily goes to his car and promises that he would be free of his past today. He reaches a mental asylum and sees a woman being subdued in chains, he runs to the bed but as he is about to hold the woman; Maya(Jennifer Winget) calls out to him from behind. They together think about the time when Arjun had asked her to die but not let anything happen to his child. Maya had herself locked herself up in the asylum and told Arjun she would stay away from him and the world and only be back when she is normal again. Arjun is overwhelmed as he hugs his Maya and they remember all their moments together. Arjun gifts Maya a dress asking her to come home as she is fine now. Maya does not want to go anywhere as she feels the world will not understand her. Arjun convinces her and dresses her up himself.(Also Read: Beyhadh: Ayaan comes back to stop Maya’s baby shower and get her arrested?)

Maya reaches home and is surprised by the entire family. Vandana welcomes her back and Maya hugs her own mother too saying she missed her. They conduct Maya’s ghodhbharayi and Arjun dances away. Vandana tells her bahu that she has given her so much happiness. Arjun tells his wife that he has all the rights on her even more than their child.

Precap: As they all dance and make merry suddenly a police comes in and stops the celebration saying Maya’s hidden crimes have come out now. Ayaan walks in saying the world will see the love between devar-bhabhi.