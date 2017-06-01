Beyhadh 1st June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Samay blackmails Maya, Arjun is crazy about his child

Beyhadh starts with Arjun(Kushal Tandon) fussing over Maya(Jennifer Winget) and asks the doctor to check her again and again. Maya asks Arjun to stop worrying but Arjun blurts out that he is worried for his child and not Maya. This disturbs Maya and she gets angry, Arjun guesses his folly and calms her down. Vandana(Swati Shah) meets Ayaan(Sumit Bhardwaj) in jail and he asks her to stop collecting proofs for him as he does not want anyone to lose anything more. He tells her jsut 2years and he would be out of this and he will take Vandana away from Arjun and everyone. Vandana too decides to stay away from Arjun and Maya as she now realises that their couple is made in heaven. Ayaan asks Vandana who was at home when Prem died. Vandana says Saanjh’s (Aneri Vajani) family and Samay(Piyush Sahdev). Ayaan is doubtful about Samay. Saanjh is confused about her marriage to Samay as she stills remembers Maya signalling Samay. Saanjh asks Suman about it and she confirms that Prem would have wished the same. Samay asks Saanjh to do the asthi visarjan for her father the next day itself.(Also Read: Arjun thrashes Samay for hurting Maya while Samay is still Maya’s loyal)

Saanjh asks Vandana about this and also tells her she thinks she saw Maya signalling Samay. Vandana remembers Ayaan’s doubt but Saanjh says probably she is going nuts with Maya around. She says Samay loves her and she would not afford to mistrust him again, she decides to get married to Samay. Arjun and Maya again have the discussion over Arjun’s first love being Maya. Arjun says he loves his child more now and with Maya he just has an affair. Maya is again disturbed by this. Samay calls Maya as she is having her romantic moments with Arjun. As Arjun goes to get soup she asks Samay to stay away and thanks him for supporting her. Samay is in a mood to blackmail though, he asks her to meet him right then. Maya tells him its not possible but he threatens her that he would come to her house if she does not meet him in 15mins. She hangs up and Arjun and she again have their loving moments but some soup falls on her dress and she goes to change and she calls Samay and threatens him to stay away. As she enters her room she sees Samay there waiting for her. He tells her he would go with his love today. Maya closes the door and tries to push him away. He says that because of Arjun so many lives have been destroyed and now that love is growing within her. Maya warns him to touch the baby and she would kill him. Samay warns her to listen to him as he has done everything she said. Maya says she just showed him the way and it was his choice to walk on it. Samay is in no mood to relent and tries to molest her. Arjun calls out to Maya and walks to the room as Maya begs him to go before Arjun comes. Samay asks her to say that she loves him and he would go. Arjun walks in through the door.

Precap: The Mathur family do the asthi visarjan and some ashes fly on Samay’s kurtha, he removes his kurtha to wash it away and a foreigner reads the tattoo on Samay’s back -Maya. Saanjh asks him what he just read, he shows her the tattoo and asks her if she is his fiance Maya, Saanjh is left shocked.