Beyhadh 1st September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya tries to kill herself, Saanjh confesses her love for Arjun

Beyhadh starts with Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) trying to wake Arjun(Kushal Tandon) even as Ayaan tells her that Arjun is gone forever. She refuses to listen to anyone and keeps trying to get him back. She says she cannot live without him and neither can he dare to leave her . She finally confesses her love to him too and says he cannot leave her love incomplete. Maya(Jennifer Winget) on the other hand laughs at Manjari when she tells her about Arjun’s death. Maya says Manjari is playing a trick to make her eat and that she will not fall for it. She says that till she is alive nothing can happen to Arjun. Manjari repeats herself and says that Arjun is actually dead , at this Maya tries starngling here and leaves her gasping for breath. Manjari gets up and beats Maya and says she will keep Maya alive till it is time for her sentence. Maya sits with the food strewn around her as she remembers Manjari telling her that Arjun is dead. The inspectors walks in to take her away to another room but Maya does not move or speak.(Also Read: Arjun is dead while Maya refuses to eat and her condition becomes critical)

Arjun suddenly breathes and opens his eyes. Saanjh and Ayaan hug him and he is later shifted to the hospital. Suman and the other surround him as Arjun smiles to everyone and the doctor check on him. The doctor says he is ready to go home. Saanjh refuses to let Arjun leave the hospital. Arjun asks her the reason and she says that as soon as he leaves the hospital Maya will come to know and attack again. Arjun says that they cannot stop living for fear of Maya. Saanjh says she is scared of Maya when it comes to Arjun. Maya is dragged away by two inpectors when Manjari notices Maya’s calm and senses that it is the calm before the storm and Maya is upto something. As Manjari watches Maya pushes the two woman taking her and runs into a nearby room and locks herself in. She then thinks that she cannot live now that Arjun is no more. The police women try to break down the door as Manjari tells the other women that if she dies then they are all in big trouble. Maya hangs hersefl from the fan but the policewomen break in right in time to save her. Maya demands to see Arjun one last time and she is stubborn so much that Manjari calls the inspector once again to bring Arjun’s body to the jail. The other inspector informs Manjari that Arjun is not dead and he is very much alive. Maya is relieved.