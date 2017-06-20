Beyhadh 20th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya is Back -Nothing changed still very much “Beyhadh”

Beyhadh starts with Ayaan(Sumit Bhardwaj) barging in with his friends all dressed up as police inspectors and playing a prank on Maya (Jennifer Winget) by scaring her to get her arrested for her past sins. Ayaan later though reveals his intentions of just fooling the family but Maya seems shaken by his presence. Ayaan later says something as a part of the ritual in Maya’s ear as they also discuss how Maya got Ayaan out of jail and also forgave him for what he did. As they enjoy Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) walks in and Arjun(Kushal Tandon) goes on to hug her. Maya remembers the moment when Arjun had pushed her away to hold Saanjh’s hand, Maya stands up and all the pooja things on her lap falls off. The women there cry “aphshagun”, Maya though walks towards Saanjh adn Arjun as all of them look on at Maya in anticipation of something mad and possessive. Maya though walks up to Saanjh hugs her and folds her hand infront of surprised Saanjh. Maya has tears in her eyes as she begs forgiveness and she says she was the reason behind Prem’s death and says she cannot bring anything back but she says she is very sorry. Arjun is very happy he has got everything back, his love, his friend, his mother and his mother. Arjun takes Maya inside as she looks back at Saanjh.(Also Read: Maya, Arjun and Saanjh meet again in 6 months turning over a new leaf)

Ayaan drags Saanjh away wanting to speak to Saanjh. Ayaan says she cannot forgive Maya for everything she has done. Saanjh asks Ayaan to shutup and says she wants to forget everything she says she is here for her friend only. Ayaan abuses Maya as he says Saanjh needs to protect her friend. Vandana slaps Ayaan for this and asks him to forget everything. Ayaan says he has already told Maya what he wanted to say. He had told Maya in her ear that B is for Bhabhi and that is before the world but B is also for Bitch which she is for him. Maya tries to forget what Ayaan told her by convincing herself she is fine. Ayaan tells Vandana that he cannot forgive Maya for destroying his life. Vandana tries to convince Ayaan that Maya is changed now and that she herself got herself treated and now she has even got Ayaan out. Ayaan tries his luck convincing Saanjh who says she knows everything and also that Maya is Arjun’s poison, saying this she walks off. Maya thinks how the world does not let anyone get well, Arjun kisses her and asks her to eat her medicine. Arjun gives her water but as he goes to get more water she spits the medicine out. It is revealed that Maya has not been treating herself and as her hospital room is being cleaned the almirah is moved to reveal Arjun picture made by the medicines. Maya is the same Badass Self-Nothing is changed.

Precap: Ayaan instigates Maya that when she was under treatment Arjun and Saanjh have come very close to each other. Ayaan takes Maya to the shanti spot and they see Arjun and Saanjh together, Maya is shocked.