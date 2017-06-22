Beyhadh 22 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Maya kills Ayaan after he blackmails her about her mental state

Beyhadh starts with Maya (Jennifer Winget) telling Ayaan (Sumit Bharadwaj) that he has no idea about her madness. Ayaan says I want to remind you of your obsession. Maya says I do not wish to forget my madness as that is my strength. Maya says Arjun (Kushal Tandon) loved me when I was mad, he will never leave me. She tells him to stop playing mind games. They come back home in the evening. Ayaan says Arjun has stuck by you only because of the baby. He says if I want to break this marriage, I will need to kill the child. Maya says I will kill you if you think ill about my child. Ayaan says I will not let my brother be trapped in this toxic relationship come what may. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget comes out in support of Beyhadh co-star Aneri Vajani, slams body-shamers)

Maya says I love Arjun and I will not spare anyone who comes in between us. She says whether it is Saanjh, Maa, you or the baby, I will not leave any one. Ayaan gives her a wicked laugh. It is then revealed that he had been recording everything in a camera. He shows it to Maya and she gets worried. She realises that Ayaan has tricked her. She begs Ayaan to give her the video saying she did not mean it. Ayaan says I will show this to Arjun. He says your time is over. Maya starts crying. She remembers how Arjun said he will leave her if she turns evil.

Ayaan calls up Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) and tells her about the video. She tells him to be away from Maya saying she is dangerous. Saanjh tells him to be where he is, and that she will come and meet him. He says Maya is dangerous for the baby as well. A car comes speeding to that location and mows down Ayaan. His cellphone goes flying from his hand. Ayaan sees Maya and cries for help. She says I can love like crazy and hate like crazy. She says I am ready to show my madness to those who trigger my obsession. Maya remembers everything Ayaan said and rams him down twice to kill him. She gets down and says I went to the mental asylum to recover. She says I did not like the medicines and stopped taking them. She says I wanted to get well but you came and called me crazy. She says you have no idea with how much difficulty I controlled myself. She says what will you do with the proof now? She says now you saw my madness. Maya says everything was near perfect but you had a problem. She says you spoilt everything. She closes his eyes and says you will go to a safer space now. (Also Read: Beyhadh 21st June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ayaan instigates Maya to reveal her madness)

Maya takes out the camera from Ayaan’s pocket and goes away. Saanjh reaches there and cannot find Ayaan. She calls him but he does not pick up. She sees a car speeding at her and has a narrow escape. Saanjh gets worried about Ayaan. His phone is shut off. She steps on his specs and thinks where is he? Saanjh gets nervous. She sees a group of men gathered somewhere. She thinks it cannot be Ayaan’s dead body. Saanjh goes closer and sees the body. Saanjh screams Ayaan.