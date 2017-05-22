Beyhadh 22nd May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Arjun leaves Maya to be by Saanjh’s side, Samay is oblivious to the clues he has left

Beyhadh starts with Arjun(Kushal Tandon) informing Maya (Jennifer Winget) about Prem’s death. Maya tries to stop Arjun from going but Arjun will not have it this time as he says Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) needs him right now and he will be there for her. Maya asks him not to push her into diseased state again but Arjun asks her control herself as she has decided to overcome her disease. Maya cries as Arjun walks away. Maya hears a bell ring and thinks it is Arjun and runs to the door and hugs the person at the door. She says she knew he would not leave while it is revealed that the person at the door is Samay(Piyush Sahdev). At Saanjh’s house everyone is mourning and Suman is inconsolable. Vandana(Swati Shah) tries to console Suman saying its time to say goodbye to Prem. Arjun walks in and Suman cries in his arms as he tries to comfort her.

Maya is taken aback seeing Samay. She asks him why he is here, he begins speaking about killing Prem. Maya stops him saying she does not want him to speak anything negative infront of her child. Samay is shocked hearing about the child and the truth finally dawns on him as he says he might do so much for her love but she would never come to him. He says now that she is Arjun’s child’s mother he knows he is doing all this in vain. He says she made him kill. Maya makes him sit down and talks to him about this and once again manipulates him. He says that her love would destroy him, to which she asks him to get destroyed. Maya convinces him that he killed Prem on his own accord. She tells him that he has to take the responsibility for this. Samay says he would never get caught as he has not left any clues. Here it is revealed that a wire piece has been left behind at the main switch where Prem dies revealing that someone tampered with it.(Also Read: Maya turns over a new leaf for her child but Samay is done with the unforgivable already!)

Jahnvi listens to every word they said and Maya calms Samay saying she will not say a word about this to anyone. Maya also warns Samay that even though they think that not proof is left behind there are at times proofs remaining, she ask him to fight that. Prem’s body is prepared for the last rites and Saanjh’s brother refuses to do the last rites. Vandana asks Samay to take the responsibility as he too is the son of the family. Samay does the last rites but as he is about to light the pyre Arjun stops him saying it is not his right. Samay asks whose right is it then.

Precap: Maya comes to the place where the last rites are happening and watches as Arjun hugs Saanjh who cries in his arms. Maya thinks why everytime Saanjh comes between her and her Arjun.