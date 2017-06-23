Beyhadh 23 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saanjh tells Arjun that Maya murdered Ayaan

Beyhadh starts with a shocked Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) hospitalizing Ayaan (Sumit Bharadwaj). She informs Arjun (Kushal Tandon) that Ayaan has met with a severe accident. He leaves Maya (Jennifer Winget) and rushes to the hospital. Maya gets tensed thinking what if Ayaan survives. When he reaches the hospital, Saanjh hugs him. The doctor tells Arjun that Ayaan’s internal bleeding is severe and he is in a very critical state. He tells him to register a murder case as someone tried to kill him. He tells him to call the cops as soon as possible. Arjun thinks who will try to kill Ayaan. (Also Read: Beyhadh 22 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Maya kills Ayaan after he blackmails her about her mental state)

At her home, Maya enters Vandana’s (Swati Shah) room and confesses that she murdered Ayaan as she threatened to reveal her madness. She mentions how Ayaan tried to blackmail her and snatch away her happiness. Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) enters in and presses the buzzer. Maya tells her not to tell Vandana that Ayaan is killed by her. She narrates the situation and says everyone will again call her psycho. She tells Jhanvi to pray that Ayaan dies due to his injuries. Saanjh tells Arjun that Maya killed his brother and he wanted to expose her madness before them. She says Maya has not recovered as is psycho as before. Arjun yells at her for blaming his wife. (Also Read: Beyhadh 21st June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ayaan instigates Maya to reveal her madness)

Maya is cleaning up the blood stains from her sandals and clothes in the washroom. She regrets spoiling her dress. Saanjh and Arjun have an argument over the accusation on Maya. Arjun cries and she consoles him with a hug. Saanjh calls on Vandana’s phone to inform about Ayaan’s accident. Arjun scolds her for informing Vandana. It is Maya who takes the phone but Vandana takes it from her hand. She is shocked with the news.

As she is leaving for hospital, Vandana sees prints of blood stained feet. She follows them to the washroom where Maya is washing away the blood. Vandana is about to rush to the hospital but Maya stops her.