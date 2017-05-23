Beyhadh 23 May 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Arjun becomes Saanjh’s support system much to Maya’s anger

In Beyhadh, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) and Shubh argue about who will light Prem Uncle’s pyre. Arjun (Kushal Tandon) tells Shubh to cremate Prem uncle reminding how the deceased told him to fulfill his responsibility when his own father died childhood. Saanjh is totally devastated. Maya (Jennifer Winget) sees Arjun hugging and comforting Saanjh and gets angry. She remembers how Arjun did not listen to her and ran to Saanjh in her time of need. Samay (Piyush Sahdev) lights candles in the church and says so far I have listened to Maya but she is madly in love with Arjun. He says I can do anything for her and prays to God to separate ArYa. He says if I don’t get Maya, I will do anything to get her.

Arjun comes home and sees it decorated with candles and roses. Maya comes and hugs him from behind. She says this is a small celebration for our unborn baby. Arjun says I will not celebrate. Maya says are you unhappy because of Saanjh. She says let us be happy for our child. He says it is friendship to be sad in friends grief. Maya says please don’t make our baby feel he is unimportant. Arjun says I cannot forget Saanjh’s grief and party. He says today I am only Dusky’s Duffer. He says I will support Saanjh who was my shield all along.

He smashes the table and walks off. Maya is distraught while Arjun takes a shower. He remembers his relationship with Saanjh. He says your devastation broke my heart. He comes out and tells Maya that he is going out and will be back in a while. Maya thinks she will tolerate this temporary separation from him and bear it as she loves him deeply. Arjun tells Saanjh to be strong as she has to support Shubh and Suman Aunty. They talk about their parents whom they see in the stars. He says Saanjh you were my support throughout my life and wipes her tears. They hug and Samay films their moments.