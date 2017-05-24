Beyhadh 24th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Samay plays the psycho tries to manipulate Maya, Maya plans to kill her own mother

Beyhadh starts with Samay(Piyush Sahdev) clicking pictures of Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) crying in Arjun’s(Kushal Tandon) arms. Samay is all excited about the pictures which prove Arjun unworthy of Maya’s(Jennifer Winget) love. He happily dances around as the family still mourns Prem’s death. Samay remembers Maya telling him she would give Arjun one last chance to prove his worth of her love. Samay ties all hopes to that one promise of Maya and writes her name all over on papers and remembers his moments with her in his desperation. Maya awaits Arjun and happily opens the door when the bell sounds to find a life-size portrait of Arjun and Saanjh before her and Samay right behind holding it.

Samay tells her this is Arjun's truth, he asks her how many more chances she would give Arjun. Maya closes her eyes unable to bear the scene, as Samay keeps stabbing her wounds with his words. He says Arjun is unworthy of the dirt in her hands and it is only he himself who worries about her tears. Maya stabs the portrait with a fork also stabbing Samay. She tears away Saanjh face from the picture and asks Samay to clean the mess and also his blood on the floor and leave. She also warns him against questioning Arjun. Samay proves himself almost equally psycho and prepares to tears away Arjun's face from the picture but Maya warns him aaginst even raising a hand against Arjun. She drags him out of the house and closes the door on his face in the process breaking her finger nail which drops outside with Samay. Samay picks up the nail and is happy about atleast getting that much.

Maya talks to her baby and complains about Arjun. She says only she can save Arjun from the evil world which Arjun does not realise. She sees Jahnvi and says a mother does anything for her child and the world remembers and worries about the dead and only fights with the living. She takes Jahnvi inside saying she needs some tears and that mother can take lives or give up her own life for her child. Saanjh screams for her dad from the roof top and Arjun hugs her saying the dead do not return on screaming, Samay watches them.

Precap: Maya takes an injection while she has sunk her mother in the bath tub with water, she says Saanjh gets Arjun’s love after losing her dad so even she would get if she loses her mom.