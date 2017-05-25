Beyhadh 25th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Maya kills her mother while Samay warns Arjun

Beyhadh starts with Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) crying in Arjun’s (Kushal Tandon) arms and Samay(Piyush Sahdev) happily watching them. Samay calls out to Saanjh and asks her to go and meet Suman as she is enquiring about her. Saanjh goes off and Arjun follows but Samay stops him asking him to leave her he says he does not like this relationship that he shares with her and also that she would be happy once Arjun leaves her. All the time he says “she” he thinks and means only Maya, while Arjun understands it to be Saanjh. Arjun tries to explain to Samay that only he can handle Saanjh right now and on top of that he does not love Saanjh. He requests Samay to not put Saanjh between friendship and love right now.(Also Read: Samay plays the psycho tries to manipulate Maya, Maya plans to kill her own mother)

Maya (Jennifer Winget) on the other hand asks her mother Jahnvi why she never heard her whenever she cried. She reminds her of the time when Ashwin used to lock her in a dark room and she used to cry for help. She says she always thought her mother will come and save her but she never did. She says now Jahnvi will have to listen to everything she says and also help her even if she does not wish to. Maya takes Jahnvi to the bathroom and puts her in the tub and puts the tap on. Maya then reminds her of the last time she did not listen to her. It is then revealed that Jahnvi was not crazy and it was Maya who was trying to make Jahnvi go crazy by making her hear Ashwin’s voice. Jahnvi had realized this and had confronted Maya only to be pushed out of the window. Maya reminds Jahnvi of this now and says she has to hear her cries and become her mother now. She has to be of use to her now. The water floods the tub and Maya slowly pushes Jahnvi into it to completely sink her, she says Jahnvi has to die so that Arjun might love her and care for her. She takes a syringe and fills it up with some medicine from a bottle as she says that when Saanjh’s father died Arjun cared for her ran to her now when her mother dies Arjun would care for her even more and love her.

Precap: Arjun walks into a silent home and calls out to Maya. He sees water pouring out of the bathroom and rushes in to find Jahnvi sunk in the tub while Maya lies at the top of the tub unconscious.