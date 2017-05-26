Beyhadh 26th May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya asks Arjun to choose between her and Saanjh, Arjun walks away

Beyhadh starts with Maya (Jennifer Winget) trying to kill her mother by pushing her under the water in the tub, but she cannot make herself do this and injects herself a medicine to make herself unconscious. She tells Jahnvi that while she is unconscious Jahnvi will die as she cannot let that happen infront of her eyes. Suman gets the ashes from the pandit who asks her to decide on a date to disperse it in the river. They search for Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) who hides behind a door not ready to face this. Samay(Piyush Sahdev) comes and notices Saanjh hiding, he walks in and asks her to face the truth. He asks her to be strong and not run from a truth which has become a part of her life now. He drags her outside but she refuses to even touch her father’s ashes. She cries saying that she killed her own father. All of them are shocked as they hear this.(Also Read: Maya kills her mother while Samay warns Arjun)

Arjun(Kushal Tandon) returns home to find nobody around. He calls out to Maya and searches for her, at last finding Maya unconscious near the bath tub while Jahnvi is sunk in th etub. Arjun rushes to pull Jahnvi out and gets the water out of her. He rushes Maya too out of the bathroom. He calls the doctor who checks on Maya and says her BP is high. Maya comes back to senses screaming out for her mother. Doctor asks them to be careful about the future. Arjun tries to make up for his rude behaviour earlier but Maya asks him to chose between her and Saanjh as she cannot go on like this. Saanjh cries in Samay’s arms asking him to kill her as she killed her father by being irresponsible and not calling the electrician in time as her mother had asked her to. She says how she was always busy with proving Maya’s guilt, how she collected the proof and how she made her father download it in a hurry. He went to repair the main switch for this reason only. Arjun says he would now do something about all thsi as he knows he was not a good husband or son or friend, saying this he walks off leaving Maya shocked calling after him.

Precap: Maya paints Arjun picture in her blood and says now Saanjh will bleed as she is tired of bleeding for Arjun.