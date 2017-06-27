Beyhadh 27 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Arjun breaks all ties with Maya

The episode starts with Arjun (Kushal Tandon) crying in the hospital beside Maya (Jennifer Winget) since their baby died. Saanjh enters to see a devastated Arjun, who runs out of the ward to break down. He tells Saanjh that all his dreams and happiness just died. Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) tries to console him when he says that he chose to forget everything that Maya did only for the baby. He says the only thing that kept him and Maya together was the baby. Saanjh tries to console him but in vain. He starts screaming in the hospital and Saanjh hugs him. Just then, Maya gets out of the ward asking about her baby.

Arjun musters the courage to tell her that their baby died. Maya loses her cool and starts searching for her baby everywhere. Arjun tries to stop her but she keeps looking everywhere. She finds a baby in the ward and holds it. She hugs the baby and starts talking to it when Arjun tries to tell her that it’s not their baby. The doctor comes and asks her to give the baby to its parents. Maya refuses to give the baby and the doctor calls the security. Arjun screams and tells her that their baby is dead. (ALSO READ: Beyhadh 23 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saanjh tells Arjun that Maya murdered Ayaan)

He takes the baby from her and gives it to the real parents. Maya throws a fit again and this time, Arjun tells her very firmly that their baby is dead. Maya breaks down and Arjun holds her. She looks at Vandana and remembers of the time she fell from the stairs. Maya gets up and marches towards Vandana. She pins her against the wall and tries to strangulate her, threatening to kill her. Arjun pulls Maya away and Vandana says that she never tried to kill Maya’s baby.

She says that Maya tried to kill Ayaan and stole her son away, so God is punishing her. Arjun then asks what his fault is in all of this. Arjun then blames Vandana for killing his child and walks away with Maya. Vandana stands there shaken that his son blamed her for killing his child. Saanjh tells her that Vandana’s mistake took Arjun’s child away from him and he can’t deal with it. Vandana breaks down. Saanjh asks Vandana to go home when the police come to arrest her. Saanjh and Vandana are shocked when Maya comes and says that Vandana killed her baby.

Just then, Arjun comes outside seeing all the drama. Saanjh tells the police that what Vandana did was a mistake. She asks Arjun to speak up and Maya also asks him to tell the police that Vandana murdered his baby. Just then, Vandana says that Arjun is quiet only because he knows the truth. She says that he knows Maya is mentally unstable. The police say that they’ll have to arrest her when Vandana says that Maya tried to kill Ayaan so she should be arrested. Maya and Vandana have a war of words when Arjun finally breaks his silence.

Arjun asks the police who filed the complaint when they say that Maya filed a domestic violence case against Vandana. He then says that Maya is his wife is mentally unstable and that she even got admitted to an asylum. Vandana also adds to it when Arjun tells her that she is also mentally unstable. He pushes Maya, Saanjh and Vandana forward asking the police to arrest them. He says that his life will be simpler when these women are gone. He shows the police Maya’s medical certificate to prove that she is mentally unstable.

Maya is shocked and pulls Arjun scolding him for letting the murderer of her child get away after the police leave. Vandana asks Arjun to leave her and they start quarrelling again. Arjun shuts them up and says that the two women have ruined his life. He still believes that Vandana killed his baby. He tells her that the baby was his only hope to keep his relationship alive and she killed that hope, too. Maya starts to convince him to be with her but he stops her.