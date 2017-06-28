Beyhadh 28th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya decides to kill

Beyhadh starts with Arjun(Kushal Tandon) all broken after the death of his child and he blames everyone for it. He tells Maya(Jennifer Winget) that he was with her only for his child and now that the child is gone he does not need to be with her. He blames Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) for calling Vandana (Swati Shah) and informing about Ayaan(Sumit Bhardwaj). He blames Vandana for killing his child and destroying him. He asks everyone to die and walks away leaving a crying Maya who begs him to stay. Vandana blames Maya’s Beyhadh love for all this and tells her she lost her son because of her. Saanjh takes Vandana home and tells her she will come back to stay with Ayaan. Maya reaches home and cries in the baby’s room and beats up her stomach asking why the child died as he had the responsibility to keep her and Arjun together. Jahnvi (Kavita Ghai) comes and Maya cries on her lap saying the child went away and took her love with it. She also says that Arjun told her to do what she like and she will as always listen to Arjun and do what makes her happy.(Also Read: Arjun breaks all ties with Maya)

Vandana sits in the lawn and Saanjh tries to convince her to go home. She says she has no home without Arjun and Ayaan. Saanjh tells her that Arjun will be fine soon and he will come back to them soon. Saanjh feels a presence around and looks around to check but finds no one. Vandana blesses Saanjh that one day Arjun will love her as she is the only who can handle him and also understand him. Saanjh takes Vandana inside and still feels as if someone is following them. Saanjh makes Vandana close the door properly and goes of still feeling weird. Vandana hears the bell ring and thinks it is Saanjh, she opens up to see no one around. Later this happens again and Vandana gets tensed now. She opens the door to see a photograph flying in the corridor of her children, she goes to pick it up. The door left open Vandana returns to it worried. She goes in and locks up and tries calling someone. But she hears something in the next room and goes in to check. We see a shadow and some marbles dropping on the floor. Vandana walks in to see her bed open and is surprised, she slips on the marbles. She turns to see Maya and is shocked.

Precap: Maya tells Vandana that the child was the only bridge between her and Arjun, Vandana broke it, now she needs to pay. She pushes Vandana into the bed box and closes it. She sits on top of it.