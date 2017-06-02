Beyhadh 2nd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya decides to punish Samay while Saanjh decides to take revenge

Beyhadh starts with Samay(Piyush Sahdev) still threatening Maya(Jennifer Winget) to say I Love You or he will not leave. Arjun(Kushal Tandon) walks in but Samay leaves by then to hide below the balcony. Arjun sees a shaken Maya and asks her what the problem is she says she needs to take bath as something dirty touched her, this irritates Samay further who stands listening. Arjun takes Maya away as Samay looks on. Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) meets Ayaan (Sumit Bhardwaj) in jail and tells him about her marriage to Samay. Ayaan observes that they just know so much about Samay as much as he himself has spoken about. Saanjh tells him about what she saw at Maya’s house and also that she believes that this is Maya’s game to make her mistrust him, she refuses to not trust Samay again. Maya cannot sleep at night as she remembers Samay’s doing. She walks out of her room and remembers how Samay is getting out of hand, she decides to stop manipulating him with love and punish him as he has crossed his lines. The Mathur family reach the beach for asthi visarjan, as Samay remembers how he killed Prem. Saanjh promises her father to fulfill his wish and get married to Samay soon. Some of the ashes fly on Samay’s kurtha, a tourist stands nearby watching them do this. Samay removes his shirt to wash away the ashes and reveals “Maya” tattooed on his back in hebrew. As he washes the quite oblivious to this. The tourist talks to Saanjh who passes that way asking if she is his wife, she clarifies she is his fiance. He reads out the tattoo as Maya and Saanjh is shocked.(Also Read: Samay blackmails Maya, Arjun is crazy about his child)

Saanjh remembers the moment in Maya’s house and thanks her father for showing her the way out. She vows to take a revenge now and to fight without giving up. Maya is disgusted remembering Samay touch her, she crazily wipes her body as she vows to punish Samay for touching her and making her feel dirty. Saanjh gets burnt by mistake while serving Samay. He apologises for it and Saanjh says she does not feel hurt anymore. Samay senses something wrong and asks her if she wants to say something. She tears off the guest list infront of Samay and says there would be no guests in the marriage. She says she will get married but no guests will be called. Samay stands on a balcony railing and calls Maya, asking her to play a game with him as he asks her if she loves him. He threatens to jump down if she says no. Maya asks him to meet her at her old studio the next day, Samay is elated as Maya has something major in mind.

Precap: Samay gets ready happily to meet Maya as Maya takes out a gun and decides to punish him for breaking all limits.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com