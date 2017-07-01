Beyhadh 30 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode- Arjun swears to avenge Vandana’s death

The show Beyhadh starts with Maya wiping off all traces of her crime. She prays for Arjun’s happiness and leaves. Saanjh thinks of Ayaan’s words how Maya will come for Vandana and kill her. She enters inside the building and the lift is shut off. Saanjh rushes upstairs and rings the bell. Vandana does not open so she gets in with spare key. She sees Vandana and thinks she is sleeping. Saanjh informs Ayaan and lies down beside her. Then, she realises that she is dead. Maya comes home and tells Jhanvi that she is counting the murders she has committed. Her mom is aghast.

Saanjh calls up Arjun who is drinking heavily and says his mom is dead. He reaches home and asks her to wake up. He recollects how he told her to die. Arjun tells her to wake up promising he will never hurt her again. Saanjh slaps him saying that she is no more. He shouts Maya, and Saanjh says she will call the police. He tells her that all evidences will be erased by her and he will avenge himself. He says the world will see his rage now.

Arjun is enraged and Saanjh tells him to stop. Maya tells her mom that Arjun will kill her now. As he breaks the furniture, he sees a syringe from her hand. Maya tells her mom that Saanjh will make him promise not to do anything untoward and he will give a fake oath. Arjun takes a false promise and consoles Ayaan. He imagines Maya laughing at his fate. Maya tells her mom that she is not the perfect daughter but not one she can hate.