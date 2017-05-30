Beyhadh 30th May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Saanjh knows Maya killed Prem, Samay changes for good

Beyhadh starts with Maya( Jennifer Winget) still pondering over the potrait of Arjun(Kushal Tandon) she just drew in her own blood. Vandana(Swati Shah) laughs at Arjun when he tells her Maya is pregnant, she asks him to get her admitted in some asylum as she pities the child. Arjun tells her Maya realizes she is unwell and wants to get better, Vandana says Maya is not unwell but she is just trying to keep Arjun locked up with this pretension. Arjun requests her to come home but she says she will not punish herself again by doing that. Samay(Piyush Sahdev) informs Maya that Arjun has broken all ties with Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) and is returning to her right now. Maya gets elated to know this as she thanks Samay. Suman asks Saanjh to face her father’s responsibilities as she is the son of the family. Saanjh wears her father’s slippers and cries over it, suddenly she remembers the spot of her father lieing dead, she remembers he was not wearing slippers. She asks her mother why he did not wear slippers when he never forgets to use that. Suman remembers giving him the slippers and tells Saanjh so. Slowly it dawns on Saanjh that probably there is some foul play in all this. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget is overwhelmed by Kushal Tandon’s flower powered surprise – watch video!)

Maya asks her baby to stay quiet about what she was about to do to Saanjh. She says Arjun just saved Saanjh’s life by cutting all ties with her. She is very happy that Arjun is coming back. Saanjh runs to the main switch board, and sees that the wire is left cut. She is shocked as she remembers her mother telling her the circuit board is bad but now she sees the wires cut. Samay is shaken and he notices the cut pieces below and walks towards it to hide it. Saanjh notices the wires pieces and realizes the truth. Samay tries to divert her but she is convinced about this. Maya and Arjun have a beautiful moment and she thanks him. Arjun is with Maya but is tortured by flashes of Saanjh’s memory. Saanjh runs to her father’s picture and cries saying she lost him in her fight against Maya. Suman is not convinced though, but Vandana says that Maya is capable of it. Samay is completely shaken by now. Arjun cooks for his wifey as she sits by him. He talks to her but is not able to put Saanjh out of his mind and Maya does not fail to notice this. Maya says everything is so perfect and happy today as Arjun puts his head on her lap. Arjun suddenly gets up and walks away in the pretense of going to check Jahnvi, Maya is furious again. Saanjh goes crazy and runs around closing doors to stop Maya from entering. Suman asks her to fight Maya and get her in jail but Saanjh refuses to do anything and scares her brother too to stay away from Maya. Samay watches a disturbed Saanjh as she decides to go to London to protect her family. Samay remembers how he destroyed everything for a family which was so happy just for Maya. He decides to put an end to this now. He slaps Saanjh to bring her to senses and tells her that she has to destroy Maya and he will help her in this. He vows that Maya has to be punished and for that he would go on to even confess his own mistakes.

Precap: Saanjh and Samay come to Maya’s house and Samay question her about Prem’s death he also tells her he is with Saanjh now. Maya runs and falls down as Samay reaches out for her, Arjun intervenes and hits Samay for touching his wife.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com