Beyhadh 31st May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Arjun thrashes Samay for hurting Maya while Samay is still Maya’s loyal

Beyhadh starts with Samay(Piyush Sahdev) taking Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) to Maya(Jennifer Winget) taking a vow to even confess his sins to punish Maya. Arjun(Kushal Tandon) speaks to Jahnvi about leaving Saanjh and also tells her Maya has only him while Saanjh has everyone with her. Arjun also tells her he wants to cure Maya by making her believe that he will never leave her. Jahnvi remembers Samay confessing to killing Prem and tries to tells Arjun by signalling him, but Maya enters just then and gets upset. She tells Arjun that nothing will be fine until he forgets his friendship. Arjun calms her down by his romantic gestures and tells her that he is with her and just is upset that he broke someone's trust. Maya says that it is not their problem that a random somebody trusted him, as only she and their child has the right to even trust him. She then sends him to get eggs as she is hungry now. Arjun goes on and Maya is for once happy and relaxed.

She hears the doorbell and gets it. She is shocked to see Saanjh and Samay at the door.

She hears the doorbell and gets it. She is shocked to see Saanjh and Samay at the door. Samay does not let Maya close the door at them and asks Saanjh to speak her heart. He tells Maya that he is with Saanjh now and want to know why she killed Prem. Vandana(Swati Shah) cries before Suman asking her to forgive her for it is only her fault. Vandana also says that Jahnvi was trying to help them against her own child which means Jahnvi knows a lot and this is the reason Maya does not let her be well again. Samay threatens Maya and tells her he has proofs against her and he is with Saanjh. Samay threatens to destroy Maya while Saanjh tries to stop him. Maya runs from him and falls while Samay is all crazy right now to listen as he remembers all the torture Maya gave him. He says he will pay her back for everything she did. As he tries to grab her Arjun kicks him. Samay in his craziness breaks a vase on Arjun’s head shaking both Maya and Saanjh. Arjun loses it and beats up Samay as Saanjh and Maya watch shocked. Samay breaks a table on Arjun’s head and moves towards Maya as Saanjh pleads him to stop. They fight like crazy until Samay can no longer stand. Maya stops Arjun by asking him to stop for their child. Maya asks Saanjh if she is happy making Samay suffer, for Arjun’s love. Samay stops her defending Saanjh and telling her she killed Prem. Maya asks Saanjh how could she do that when she was with her in hospital. Maya asks her to go as she has a child and does not wish to play this game anymore, as she does not wish to lose her child again. Samay insists that Saanjh loves him and tells her he is marrying Saanjh in a week. Saanjh is shocked by this revelation and also is left speechless when Samay asks for the reconfirmation. Saanjh drags Samay away as she sees the reflection of Maya smiling to Samay and signalling. Saanjh realizes the truth.

Precap: Samay calls up Maya and asks her to meet even as she screams at him. Maya is shocked to see Samay in her room as he pulls her and asks her to do as he says.