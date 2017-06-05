Beyhadh 5th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Samay is Rajeev Randhawa-Maya’s past

Beyhadh starts with Vandana(Swati Shah) convincing Suman to wear colour sarees as usual because Prem never believed in any traditions of the world. Suman agrees and hugs her. Later as Maya(Jennifer Winget) searches on top of the cupboard for a gun the stool slips and she falls but Arjun(Kushal Tandon) hold her in time. He asks her to stop doing risky work, Maya hides the gun behind her. Maya thinks about how Samay(Piyush Sahdev) touched her, she plans to kill him. Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) reaches Ashwin’s house searching for his wife Shipra. The servant tells her that Shipra is not here but in mental asylum. Saanjh reaches the asylum and asks Shipra about Samay but she refuses knowing anyone related to Maya by that name. Later as Saanjh leaves she sees the photo of Samay in Saanjh’s phone. Shipra is shocked and she asks to see the photo again. She reveals to Saanjh that it is not Samay but Rajeev Randhawa. She says that this is Maya’s worst truth which she has hidden so long. Maya remembers the past she remembers how she begged before Samay/ Rajeev who was a lawyer to help her against Ashwin and let her have the company as she has nothing but this with her. Samay had agreed and asked her to pay for it as he loves her. Shipra tells Saanjh that Ashwin had proved to everyone that Maya is mad and was just going to get the company when Rajeev came to Maya’s life.(Also Read: Beyhadh: Saanjh begins her game against Maya – Samay)

Maya prepares to kill Samay as Samay happily dresses up to meet his life Maya. Saanjh now knows the truth and is prepared to face Rajeev Randhawa. Maya reaches her studio with a cricket bat as Rajeev waits for her in the studio. Samay says he is back as Maya called out to him. Maya hits him with the cricket bat and Samay bears it all smiling. Maya asks him how he could be stupid to believe that he could scare her by coming to her house like that. Samay stops her when she tries to hit him again.

Precap: He takes the bat and warns her that the day he stops loving her he would kill the child. He takes the and aims to hit Maya as Maya screams.