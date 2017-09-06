Beyhadh 5th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya decides to destroy the love that controls her, Saanjh is reminded of Maya’s warning

Beyhadh starts with Maya(Jennifer Winget) taking a drastic decision finally. She sits staring into the darkness as she thinks of teaching Saanjh(Aneri Vajani ) a lesson soon. The police walk in to take her for her daily routine duty that is in the kitchen today. She is seen carving into the floor with a knife as the other inmates look on at her and murmur about she being crazy and unpredicatable. Maya then surprises everyone by doing the last rights for Arjun(Kushal Tandon) as she has carved his name into the floor. She breaks the earthen pot after this. She lights a fire and drops it on the name. Manjari walks in and slaps Maya for her madness but Maya surprises her by asking her to do her duty and call in her lawyer. She and us both both are aware of this calm of Maya and we so were waiting for this from a long while. Maya meets her lawyer who is none other than Lalwani -yes the same person who was caught by Arjun stealing data from Maya’s office. It is revealed that thsi episode was all a drama played out on Maya’s command as she wanted to test Arjun’s love. Now Maya demands Lalwani to do a small job for her or more accurately for Saanjh. Lalwani seems to be a very loyal Maya bhakt as he says he is what he is because of Maya and now he would hire the best lawyer to get her out of here and regarding Saanjh he would do the small job for her soon.(Also Read: Maya tries to kill herself, Saanjh confesses her love for Arjun)

Maya thinks that Arjun has given her a reason to live again and stop hoping for death. Meanwhile Suman and the others are excitedly planning the wedding. Suman demands all the rituals to be followed as she does not want to take any chances with Maya still alive. She asks Arjun and Saanjh to stay away till marriage and not meet each other. Arjun is hesitant abut agrees while Saanjh is still reminded of Maya’s warning. She wants to follow the rituals just to be sure. Arjun tries his tricks of meeting Saanjh but does not get through Suman and Saanjh too follows the instructions dutifully. Finally Arjun decides to surprise Saanjh and messages her that he is sending her a surprise. Saanjh awaits her surprise from Arjun but what reaches her is a surprise from Maya. A white saree and some broken bangles. Saanjh is shaken as she calls Arjun to tell about this. Maya sits digging into her skin where she had once tattooed Arjun’s name and she bleeds. She thinks that when love starts controlling she would destroy it.