Beyhadh 6th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Samay turns the tables on Maya

Beyhadh today turns the table around and Samay (Piyush Sahdev) takes up the role of the crazy Maya(Jennifer Winget) we saw till today. Samay overpowers Maya and tells her that he is no longer in her power anymore and now she is going to do everything he says. Maya laughs out aloud mocking him just to be stopped by something he shows her on projector. He shows her every crime she committed, Ashwin’s murder, Jahnvi’s accident and Ayaan’s false rape accusation. He says he was following her around for last 8years from the time she met Arjun(Kushal Tandon) he has been thinking of ways to kill him. Samay tells Maya that now she no longer controls him so she needs to find new ways to control him. Samay says he is crazy about her and that is his strength against her. He says he is ready to even fight her for having her. He asks her to do as he says so as to save Arjun from him. Maya cries and begs him as she says she is going to be a mother soon. Samay picks up the bat and says the love between them can have no third person, not even the child. Samay scares her as if trying to hit her with it. Arjun senses something amiss with Maya and gets out to search her. Samay warns her that the day she is not his he will kill the child. (Also Read: Beyhadh: Saanjh’s smart idea to expose Samay – Maya’s love affair to Arjun)

Samay says he will lead a dual life and let her do that but she has to love him for that. Samay says he will marry Saanjh and if she does not listen to him he will kill Saanjh and let Arjun know everything about her. Samay tells her that he messaged Arjun from her phone and he will be here in a while. Samay tries to force himself on Maya as Maya begs him to leave her as Arjun will kill them both if he sees them together. Arjun screams out to Maya as he runs up the stairs. Maya finally pushes him away and tries to run as Arjun enters. Samay hides under the water in a tub as Maya begs Arjun to protect her child from her black past. Arjun says he will never let anything happen to their child. Maya turns to see and realise that Samay is under the water and she gets even more scared as they here the sound.

Precap: Maya puts her hand in the water as Samay holds her hand and kisses it. He does not let go as Arjun walks towards them.