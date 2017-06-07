Beyhadh 7th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya feels trapped, Samay enjoys his new power game!

Beyhadh starts with a very worried Arjun(Kushal Tandon) trying to calm Maya(Jennifer Winget). Maya notices the water in the tub bubbling and walks towards it. She sees Samay (Piyush Sahdev) in it. She puts her hand in it and Samay holds it not letting go. Arjun asks her to come with him. Maya hurries Arjun out of the studio as she remembers Samay telling her that he will not be able to hold the breathe much and if he dies Arjun gets all the proofs against her. Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) gets very upset after knowing Samay’s truth. Saanjh screams out to her father about this and asks him what she should do. She decides to fight and not give up, she decides to destroy Maya and Samay. Saanjh reaches home and searches around for Samay. She calls up Vandana(Swati Shah) and her mother to tell them that she cannot marry Samay. As she is about to tell them about Samay she gets a call from Samay who tells her he kidnapped Shubh. Shubh speaks to Saanjh and he does not realise he is in any kind of danger. Samay refuses to let Shubh go even as Saanjh begs, and he hangs up. (Also Read: Samay turns the tables on Maya)

Maya had an anxiety attack the doctor tells Arjun. Arjun promises to be with her always. Maya cries speaking to her baby that she feels lonely now. She says whatever she planned has fallen against her, she worries thinking about a way out. Maya gets Samay’s call towards night as she is with Arjun. She runs to the bathroom and speaks to him. Samay asks her to call him Rajeev. Samay does not want to listen even when Maya asks him to hang up now. Samay asks her to speak to him the entire night on video call or he will send the proofs to Arjun. Samay keeps her busy the entire night on video call asking her all sorts of things, sometimes to say I love You, sometimes to call out his name lovingly and sometimes to open her hair. She does it all just remembering Arjun.

Precap: Samay prepares the bed for suhaag raat and tells Maya they would become one that night. He moves towards an all decked up Maya as a bride.