Beyhadh 8th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya meets Samay in a hotel after lying to Arjun

Beyhadh starts with Samay(Piyush Sahdev) still on phone with poor Maya(Jennifer Winget), she dozes off in between and he scares her again. Samay asks her to keep talking to him or he will send everything to Arjun(Kushal Tandon). Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) cries thinking of the situation she is in, she thinks she cannot let anything happen to Shubh. Her mother and Vandana(Swati Shah) come in and convince her that Samay is not bad and he would never hurt her. They hug her and tell her Samay will always keep his promise. Maya’s phone falls off and she panics she hurriedly picks it and tells Samay that she need to charge her phone. Samay asks her to charge the phone and keep speaking to him. She gets the charger and charges her phone. Samay makes another stupid request and asks her to sing to him, which she does. Arjun wakes up hearing Maya sing and he enters the bathroom. Maya hangs up on Samay as Arjun realises that Maya has not slept the entire night. Arjun takes Maya to bed and hugs her. Samay gets very irritated and decides to punish Maya. He sees a sleeping Shubh and thinks how someone else pays for other’s mistakes.(Also Read: Beyhadh promo: Maya flaunts her adorable baby bump before a doting Arjun)

Maya at the breakfast table worriedly watches Arjun’s phone. Arjun notices this and asks her why she is looking at his phone. Maya gets Samay’s call who asks her to come to a hotel at 8 that night. Maya lies to Arjun that she need to go to orphanage that evening. She stops him from coming with her by saying she is going to a female orphanage. Arjun agrees but is thoughtful as Maya walks off. Maya reaches the hotel and the room to find it decorated as if for the wedding night. She tries to flee and Samay scares her by acting as if he has called Arjun. She comes back but asks him to not do this to her. Samay gets a bridal dress for her and asks her to wear it. She relents when he threatens her again.

Precap: Samay prepares the bed and is spellbound to see Maya and tries to come near her.