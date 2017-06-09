Beyhadh 9th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya-the “Beyhadh” mother vows to protect her child against all odds

Beyhadh starts with Vandana(Swati Shah) and Suman(Vibha Bhagat) packing Saanjh’s(Aneri Vajani) stuff for her shifting to London post marriage. Vandana gets a call from the jail from Ayan(Sumit Bhardhwaj) he says he has his doubts on Samay(Piyush Sahdev) as when Prem died there was no one there except Shubh, Vandana, Suman and Samay. Suddenly he has to hang up when someone interrupts him. Vandana tries to talk about this to Suman but she sees that Suman trusts Samay a lot, she refrains from saying anymore then. Samay prepares the bed as he waits for Maya(Jennifer Winget) to come out dressed as a bride, once she comes out he goes on to make her sit like a bride, take ghunghat like a bride and then he clicks pictures of her too(Samay you are actually disgusting man!!). Vandana tries to talk to Suman next day morning about this and Suman gets very upset and screams at Vandana though later she begs forgiveness too. They both decide Samay is the best for Saanjh. Samay takes Maya’s video and makes advances towards her as she screams that she is pregnant. He makes her drink orange juice and once she finishes it he tells her that he had drugged it with an abortion medicine. Maya is shell-shocked(this guy is psycho-we never hated Maya-yes we disagreed with her ways yet we never hated her- but we do hate this guy). Maya threatens to kill him if something happens to her child.(Also Read: Jennifer Winget, Kavita Ghai and Swati Shah are all smiles at Beyhadh’s baby shower press meet – view HQ pics!)

Samay then tells her he just scared her to punish her for hanging up on him. Samay says for now he would marry Saanjh but he would celebrate first night with Maya. He tells her that if she does not come he would kill Saanjh, then her child and then Arjun. Samay leaves a devastated Maya who now vows to do anything to protect her child. Maya comes back home all shaken and tells her mother that the Rajeev whom whom she transformed to Samay is back. We get a glimpse of the flashback. Samay/Rajeev and Maya are seen in an intimate position while Maya searches for love in Rajeev he had back then just wanted physical relationship with her. Now Maya shares this with Jahnvi(Kavita Ghai) and Arjun(Kushal Tandon) walks in right then.

Precap: Arjun asks Maya what she is hiding from him, Maya tells Arjun that Rajeev is an obsessive lover of her past who is back now to get her.