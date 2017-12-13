Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev in further trouble as medical reports suggest sexual assault

Troubles have mounted for Piyush Sahdev, who was recently arrested on charges of rape. The actor played the role of Samay in Beyhadh recently. He was arrested by the Versova Police on November 23 after a 23-year-old fashion designer leveled rape and cheating charges against him. The actor’s first two bail pleas have been rejected and he is now in judicial custody in the Arthur Road Jail. The actor has been arrested under IPC section 376. As per a report in Tellychakkar.com, it seems that the investigation team has established that Piyush had sexual relations with the victim. Piyush bagged a role in Beyhadh and Devanshi after a long hiatus post injury. (Also Read: Kushal Tandon DEFENDS Beyhadh co-star Piyush Sahdev on his rape charges)

It seems investigations in the case are underway in full swing. Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova Police Station gave a statement to Tellychakkar.com saying, “He is still in jail and his charge sheet is being prepared; until then he is being kept in judicial custody and the investigation is going on alongside.” The actor has been in the news for his personal life. He announced his separation from wife Akangsha Rawat in October. The couple split due to irreconcilable differences as per his statement. At the same time, rumours were doing the rounds that he was dating a creative who was also helping him get work. (Also Read: Shocking! Did Piyush Sahdev deliberately leak intimate pictures of the victim to his friends on social media)

As per reports, the actor met this 23-year-old fashion designer through friends and they began an affair. They started living in together and as per the girl’s statement he said he would marry her. They also headed off for a vacation, where they clicked intimate pictures. When they returned, she discovered that he was allegedly two-timing her, which led to a nasty argument. It seems she had found some objectionable photographs of him. It seems Piyush then refused to marry her and threatened to leak out their intimate pictures. The girl approached the police on November 20 and he was picked up from his residence in the next two days. If sources are to be believed, then the fact that Piyush was not formally divorced when he entered into a sexual alliance with the model is the biggest drawback for him. Legally, it becomes a case of cheating if a woman complains. Some friends maintain that the girl was aware that he was still married. The investigation could take upto 90 days and he will be in judicial custody in that period. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…