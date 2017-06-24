Beyhadh: Are you excited about Samay’s comeback on the show?

The upcoming track of Beyhadh promises to be the best one. We know that the show is a finite one and it looks like the climax is near. In the coming episodes, we will see Maya (Jennifer Winget) suffering a miscarriage after Vandana (Swati Shah) pushes her off the stairs in an altercation. The loss of her baby will leave Maya shattered and her psychotic side will be uncontrollable. On the other side, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) will drill into Arjun (Kushal Tandon) that Maya killed his brother, Ayaan (Sumit Bharadwaj). We feel Vandana will be her next target after the miscarriage. (Also Read: Beyhadh 23 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saanjh tells Arjun that Maya murdered Ayaan)

However, the exciting news is the return of Samay (Piyush Sahdev). It remains to be seen if Samay-Maya will team up against Saanjh – Arjun in the gripping thriller. Or will Samay side with SaJun this time round? The return of Piyush is indeed a welcome move, if true. The actor did a fab job as Samay, who was hot and crazy to the core. It is rare to see people developing a liking for the villain but Piyush managed that with his style and acting. Many fans felt that he was the only one who matched Jennifer Winget’s intensity.

We feel that Namik Paul-Donal Bisht-Vikram Singh Chauhan’s new show might replace Beyhadh. Will it be Maya-Samay and Saanjh-Arjun in the end as many expected? Or will Samay unleash a new unknown terror on the trio? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…