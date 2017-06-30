Beyhadh: Arjun vows to kill Maya after Vandana’s death

Beyhadh is heading for its finale season. We will see Arjun distraught after Vandana’s (Swati Shah) death. Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) will inform Arjun (Kushal Tandon) that Maya (Jennifer Winget) killed her. She will want to inform the police but Arjun says that Maya will erase all proofs. Post that, we will see a confrontation where he kills her. After a leap, we will see the engagement of Arjun and Saanjh. This is when we will see the return of Maya. It seems she will come back in the same outfit as Saanjh. And the best news is…(Also Read: Beyhadh 28th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya decides to kill)

Fans had been missing Samay (Piyush Sahdev) immensely on the show and the good news is that he is back. Maya will be shown as married to him. She will want revenge from Arjun about how he betrayed her love. Buzz is that we will see a flashback of Maya in her college days where she was cheated by a guy. It has been a massive disappointment for fans who wanted Maya’s redemption and union of ArYa. It remains to be seen if it will be end game, Arjun and Saanjh or will Maya successfully kill them both. A certain section wants the revenge track to be shot like a thriller. (Also Read: Beyhadh’s Maya and Ishqbaaz’s Shivaay are the two most stylish characters on TV, feel fans!)

Kushal’s acting has been superb in the past few episodes. And we hope to see Arjun Sharma in full form. Sadly, the show so far has had him in a one-sided role and now we will see some shrewdness from him as well. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…