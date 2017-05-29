Beyhadh: Check out exclusive pictures of a pregnant Maya with Arjun post the leap

Oh now that’s interesting! Arjun and Maya’s sour relationship will finally mend, thanks to their baby. And this time, she is not going to lose the baby it seems. BollywoodLife got access to exclusive pictures straight from the sets of Beyhadh where Jennifer Winget is seen in her pregnant avatar. Sources tell us that Maya’s behaviour will slowly change with the baby’s arrival and Arjun, along with his family, will be happy to see her change for good. Though, it comes with its own terms and conditions. The baby will change Maya’s behaviour but not her tendencies. She will still be as possessive and crazy as she is now.

Jennifer Winget is seen sporting a pregnant belly posing with Arjun. She sure looks happy and incredibly cute. This will be the second leap in the show. The first leap showed us how Maya and Arjun’s relationship has hit the rocks where she is struggling to not let him get away. The second leap will have them get back together but obviously, with a lot of twist and drama. The current track of the show saw Saanjh’s father getting killed by Samay because of which Saanjh is getting more attention from Arjun. He has decided to give her all the moral support she needs. (ALSO READ: Beyhadh: 3 sequences that prove the Kushal Tandon-Jennifer Winget thriller is the hottest show on TV)

This doesn’t go well with Maya obviously who kills her mother to get the same sympathies and attention from Arjun. The track definitely seems to be getting spicier and thrilling day by day. It’s not the kind of show someone will get bored of easily. We’re pretty excited to see how the story develops post the leap. Will Maya change for good or will she use the child for her own benefits? Knowing how obsessive and crazy she is, we won’t be surprised if she uses the baby to her advantage. Check out these pictures of Maya and Arjun right here.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more updates.