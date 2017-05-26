Beyhadh: Maya to become a mom after six months leap

Beyhadh is all set for its leap of six months. Post that, we will see Maya becoming a mom. Buzz is that the makers will show Jennifer Winget’s character in a more positive note given the fact that it has been nothing short of psychotic recently. The leap will happen in June. What remains to be seen is whether Maya will be as possessive about her child as she is about Arjun? How will Maya and Arjun’s love story unfold? The current track has got bouquets and brickbats in equal measure with fans criticizing the dark shade of Maya as a psychopath.

As per reports, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) will hand over Maya (Jennifer Winget) to the police after discovering that Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) is dead. This will be totally expected as Maya had hoped to earn sympathy from Arjun over her mom’s death. Reports say that he will understand that Maya was also behind the death of Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar). Another report suggests that she will hand over Samay (Piyush Sahdev) to the police thereby earning praise from Arjun and Saanjh. Will Arjun continue his relationship with Maya in the future? There are a lot of unanswered questions.

Beyhadh is one of the most successful shows for Sony TV and they don’t want to shut it down. This is the major reason behind season three. Also, viewers have not liked this remorseless Maya who has no chance for redemption. With Beyhadh 3, will that set that right to give out a more positive message? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…