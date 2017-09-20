Beyhadh: Maya turns pharmacist and plots Saanjh’s deadly end

Beyhadh is heading for its finale in October and the makers are promising immense drama before it is replaced by Haasil or Ek Deewana Tha. And that can only happen with the return of Maya (Jennifer Winget). In the series, which has taken five years leap, we will see Maya released from jail. She will be struggling as no one will give her a job considering her criminal record. Maya will finally land up a job as a pharmacist and plan to kill Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) who has snatched Arjun (Kushal Tandon) from her. SaJun are married now and blessed with a baby girl. (Also Read: Beyhadh takes a 4 year leap! Check out LEAKED pics of Arjun and Saanjh’s new look)

Moreover, Maya’s mother Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) will also be shown as living with them. They will be an ideal family. As we know, Maya had a couple of miscarriages. Once after the Holi incident and then when she deliberately fell down from the stairs. We don’t know how she will react on seeing their baby. In the coming episodes, Maya might befriend their daughter. The return of Maya will be expected on tonight’s episode in their lives. Kushal is looking damn handsome in the leap. We feel Jhanvi has transferred Fashion and the City on his name. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget reveals the reason behind her new HOT black and white photoshoot – view pics)

The show is one of the trailblazers for the daily soap scene in the country. Beyhadh is landmark for Jennifer’s awesome performance, the production values and the character of a negative female lead who is a psychopath. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…