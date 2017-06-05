Beyhadh: Saanjh begins her game against Maya – Samay

Beyhadh ended on an epic note last week with Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) discovering the Maya (Jennifer Winget) tattoo on Samay’s (Piyush Sahdev) back. She will thank her late father for showing her the truth and promise to fight back. In the mean time, Maya will make a dangerous plan to torture Samay and kill him. She will call him to her studio to meet her. He will be happy as he thinks Maya will say I Love You to him. Samay will be shown dressing up for the occasion in his finest. However, Maya has other ideas. (Also Read: A pleasantly surprised Jennifer Winget thanks fans in the most extraordinary way – watch video)

When she goes there, she will hold Samay at gunpoint much to his shock. Maya will reveal her brutal plan to kill him. However, Saanjh who will now be tracking Samay’s movements and end up there. She will save him much to Maya’s anger and shock. Will Samay change his loyalties post that? Some gripping episodes are on the way for fans. We will also be treated to the back story of Samay and Maya when they were together in London. It seems they stole some fashion designs from some place. Will Saanjh also in revenge mode, the thriller is getting more dramatic. The performances last week from Piyush and Aneri have been great.

Produced by Cinevistaas, Beyhadh has a massive fan following due to its unique content and amazing performances. After two successful seasons, it is gearing up for the last season which promises to be a nail-biting one. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….