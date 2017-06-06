Beyhadh: Saanjh’s smart idea to expose Samay – Maya’s love affair to Arjun

The coming week of Beyhadh is going to super exciting. We will finally see Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) uncovering Samay’s (Piyush Sahdev) secrets. She will find out that his real name is Rajeev Randhawa and he is a lawyer who helped Maya (Jennifer Winget) win her firm against Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) by proving her mentally stable. We have seen how Maya makes a plan to kill Samay but we will see that her plan backfires and she will be held captive by Samay. On the other hand, Saanjh will make a plan to expose their relationship before Arjun (Kushal Tandon) in a smart manner. (Also Read: Beyhadh: Saanjh begins her game against Maya – Samay)

Saanjh will make up her mind to marry Samay in a week’s time. However, he will ditch her in the mandap. Arjun will also be present for the wedding. Then, they will go to look for Maya who is missing. At home, they will see Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) lying on the floor injured. Samay would have kidnapped Maya and now they have to rescue her. So, Maya’s plan of killing Samay is going to royally flop. Buzz is that he will hit her with a cricket bat on her stomach to kill her unborn baby. Now, that is too violent! (Also Read: After Akshay Mhatre in Piya Albela, Piyush Sahdev to strip for Beyhadh?)

Now, it remains to be seen if Samay will be killed by Maya or Arjun. Reports suggest that Arjun will decide that if he finds Maya’s hand in Prem’s killing, he will leave her. Will Saanjh save Samay from the counter attack? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…