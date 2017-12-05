Beyhadh, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Chandra-Nandni – TV shows that went off air in 2017

The year 2017 was one of some experimentation, success and failures. We saw a host of new shows across channels. Makers made shows for early evening as well as afternoon. The race for TRPs got more competitive and shows were axed. Some of the shocking ends were that of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, especially the latter which was quite interesting. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi came to a logical end and Beyhadh ended after a bit of a drag. Here is a look at shows that went off-air…

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

After a glorious run of seven years, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya wound up. And it was a TRP topper when it ended. Now, that’s what is called signing off on a glorious note. Devoleena Bhattacharjee who played Gopi for five years became an household name post the show. Other characters like Kokila Modi, Ahem Modi, Meera and Gaura will also be remembered for a long time. (Also Read: 2 lakh per episode! Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s crazy demand lead makers to shut Saath Nibhaana Saathiya?)

Ek Shringaar – Swabhimaan

The show from the banner of Rajshri Productions started in December 2016 on a promising note and had a good run for six months. Starring Samriddh Bawa, Sahil Uppal, Ankita Sharma and Sangieta Chauhan, it was a single mother who gave the best education to her daughters. Women’s empowerment took a backseat as the girls devoted more time to their in-law’s and husbands. The slide in TRPs meant the pressure to shut shop. The actors were also surprised but the show ended on a rather logical note.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

One of the most hyped shows of the year was IPKKND3. It was the comeback of Barun Sobti after a long hiatus from TV. While his comeback excited fans, few could tolerate that Sanaya Irani was not in it. It was a new story and actress Shivani Tomar was chosen. Fans lashed out against the makers (Gul Khan in particular) but they decided to go with their conviction. A dark love story it got panned for its OTT costumes and over dramatic characters. The show just did not take off as expected. It wound up in three months flat. The makers said it was a finite love story but it surely got over earlier than expected. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 to make way for Narayani Shastri-Mahima Makwana’s Rishton Ka Chakravyuh post October 6)

Chandra Nandni

Ekta Kapoor’s royal saga was launched in October 2016 and found it’s place in the top 20 shows quite often in the first eight to nine months. It was a hit online and would trend every day on Google. Rajat Tokas played King Chandragupta Maurya while Shweta Basu Prasad made her TV debut as an adult with the role of Princess Nandini. People loved their chemistry. The supporting cast of the show was also good. While many lamented the masala twist given to history, there was no doubt that Chandra Nandni had its fans.

Beyhadh

Jennifer Winget sealed a place forever in the hearts of TV audience with her stupendous performance as Maya Mehrotra in Sony TV’s psycho-thriller Beyhadh. It was supposed to be a finite show but the audience’s love extended and extended it till they could not explore the story further. A mentally deranged heroine winning hearts was a first for us and we cannot appreciate Jen enough for her brave choice. Kushal Tandon, Aneri Vajani and Kavita Ghai provided able cameo. Piyush Sahdev who made a late entry was also in fab form. (Also Read: Good news for all Jennifer Winget fans, Beyhadh gets an extension again)

Waaris

Another radical show inspired by the practice of raising girls as boys, Waaris was one of the most talked about shows on &TV. Arti Singh lead the brigade with a power-packed performance and others like Akshay Dogra, Farnaz Shetty also worked well.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

One of the most realistic TV shows ever made in recent times, KRPKAB won hearts and how. The tale of two passionate, family-oriented and yet individualistic lovers, Dev and Sonakshi, the show made us go gaga with its performances and realistic tracks. Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar gave superb performances and TV debutante Erica Fernandes put up a great show. It went off mid-air but the crazy love from fans made the makers come up with a small series based on the film Ki & Kaa. People will adore #DevAkshi for years and that’s confirmed.

Devanshi

Helly Shah’s Devanshi also wound up before it could complete a year. A social drama it spoke about the hold of fake Godwomen on the gullible public. The actress won a lot of appreciation and even bagged an award for her acting chops.

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

Zee TV’s long running show went off air this year. It completed two years. While the first couple, Drashti Dhami and Siddhant Karnick had earned love, the new jodi of Sartaj Gill and Eisha Singh also managed to earn love.

