Beyhadh: Shocking attack by Maya on Saanjh on the wedding day

The finale of Beyhadh is heading closer and we know that Maya (Jennifer Winget) has given herself a deadline of three days to finish off Saanjh (Aneri Vajani). We will see her doing Arjun’s (Kushal Tandon) shraddh in jail. Saanjh and Arjun will finally decide to get married and we will see the functions happening in full swing. Ayaan (Summit Bharadwaj), Shubh (Rakshit Wahi) and Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) will also participate in the wedding festivities. Saanjh and Arjun are very afraid of Maya but decide to put it behind and get hitched. However, Maya plans a deadly attack where glass is mixed with Saanjh’s mehendi. (Also Read: Beyhadh 1st September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya tries to kill herself, Saanjh confesses her love for Arjun)

It remains to be seen if Maya manages to kill Saanjh or not. The story is heading towards its finale. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…