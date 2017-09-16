Beyhadh takes a 4 year leap! Check out LEAKED pics of Arjun and Saanjh’s new look

Get ready to witness some exciting new twists on Beyhadh as it inches closer to the climax. While up till now we saw how Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) finally get married despite Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) evil attempts. We just got our hands on these leaked pictures of the husband and wife flaunting their new looks. Turns out the show is taking a 4 year leap and someone from the set happened to leak these pics of Arjun and Saanjh with their cutesy daughter. Don’t they look beautiful together as a family? I mean, just look at a geeky Arjun! The specs looks so sexy on him. Of course, Saanjh too is no less. Her mommy avatar is such a welcoming change. Also read: Kushal Tandon saves Aneri Vajani as fire breaks out on Beyhadh’s sets, yet again – Watch Video

We can’t wait to watch how will the story unfold hereafter. Obviously it won’t be a happy ending until Maya is alive but the question is – will Maya escape from being hanged to death and return post the leap? Or what if she’s going to be reborn as Arjun and Saanjh’s daughter? Well, however nonsensical I may sound right now but this is exactly how Beyhadh has been proceeding one episode after another.

I’m sure most of us are going to have Beyhadh withdrawal symptoms after the show goes off air. In fact, the reason why the show got an exceptional 1 month extension is because of this huge viewership. PS: Include me too in this Beyhadh fandom because I am desperately waiting to tune into these last few episodes before the shows goes off air. How about you? Do you like Arjun and Saanjh’s new look?