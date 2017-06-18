Beyonce and Jay Z blessed with twins

Pop sensation Beyonce and her music producer husband Jay Z have welcomed twins.

The Carter family is ‘thrilled’ as the newest members join big sister Blue Ivy, 5, reported People magazine.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source said.

According to E! online, on Thursday, Jay Z and Blue Ivy were together spotted at a LA area hospital. While the twins’ genders have yet to be revealed, on Friday, an unidentified woman carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and blue flowers with two giant baby foot-shaped pink and blue balloons that read, ‘Baby Girl’ and ‘Baby Boy,’ was photographed dropping off the gift at the same Los Angeles hospital. Also read: Beyonce planning to give birth to twins at home

The Grammy winner singer revealed that she was pregnant with two back in early February with an Instagram post.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyonce wrote alongside her photo flaunting the baby bump.