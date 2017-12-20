BFFs Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azim are living it up in the Mussoorie schedule of Bepannaah – watch videos!

The gorgeous Jennifer Winget is having a lovely time in the picturesque hills of Mussoorie. She is not alone as her bestie and co-star Sehban Azim is also with her. The two seem to be missing their other friend makeup artiste Aditi Mittal immensely and posted a video for her. The two are shooting for the upcoming show, Bepannaah. It is a trend to shoot in outdoor locations and the makers are exploiting the visual beauty of the Garhwal hills to give a different vibe to the show. The show also stars Harshad Chopra and Namita Dubey. The two seem to be shooting at some of the charming cottages that dot the British hill station. (Also Read: Bepanhaa promo:Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azim get cozy but there’s a shock awaiting her)

After winning awards for her fab performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh, Jennifer is back as Zoya. Her character is happily married to Sehban’s character. However, he dies in an accident along with Harshad’s wife. The two pick up the pieces and start again. However, their past loves return in their lives creating havoc. The show is based on the hit romantic thriller Kati Patang. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget begins the shoot of Bepannaah in Mussoorie; view pic!)

Sehban was last seen on Udaan as a cop. People really liked his performance on the show. Prior to that, he was on Thapki Pyaar Ki as Kabir. So, he has had a long association with the channel. The show is being made by Cinevistas, the same production house that gave us Beyhadh. They also made Dil Mill Gayee, the show that made Jennifer and Sehban household names. We can see that Jen is looking great in that monkey cap and long trench coat. Her name on the show is Zoya while Sehban’s character is called Yash. The show will air on Colors after Bigg Boss 11 goes off air. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…