‘B***h’ and moaning during sex in Kangana Ranaut’s Simran make Censor Board call for 10 cuts

Kangana Ranaut‘s film Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta, will release tomorrow with 10 cuts. Yes, Censor Board of Film Certification has asked the makers of the film to delete several things from the film. Some of them are mention of the word B***h and moans while having sex, reported Deccan Chronicle. In fact, B***h has been removed from six places in the film. Quoting a source, the daily revealed, “Derogating women by gesture or language will never be permissible under any guideline, be it Pahlaj or Prasoon.” It also reports that a word which means a person of questionable parentage has also been asked to be removed from the film.

Also read: Fans are eager to watch Kangana Ranaut’s Simran this weekend

Apart from that, some reference to the Muslim community has been removed as well. Then there are moans which were asked to tone down. So if you don’t see someone in the midst of enjoying sex not moaning with pleasure in the film, it could be because of that. The source elaborated here, “The sound effect made the sex scene look far more provocative than it actually was so it was asked to be toned down.” A few violent scenes were asked to be worked on too.

When CBFC had come down hard on Hansal’s Aligarh previously, the director had gone to the tribunal to get the film a fair rating. He had told the reporters, “When the censor board saw the film they asked for certain cuts. I am a bit surprised by the cuts they have asked for. The film in many ways is about loneliness, relationships, rejection. It’s about a homophobic society. What has happened is the censor is behaving exactly like the people who suspended professor Siras. They (Censor Board) are behaving like a homophobic society… We are taking the matter to the tribunal. It’s just that you are breaking the back of a film, you are making us run from pillar to post when we should be taking the film to you, showing the film to everyone.” But this time, he seemed to have bowed down to their diktats.