Bhaagamathie box office collection day 2: Anushka Shetty’s film continues its wonderful run at the American market, collects Rs 3.44 crore

Anushka Shetty‘s Bhaagamathie has not only impressed the audience, but has set the box office on fire. However, the film’s success is not only limited to India. The Telugu thriller is performing fantastically in the overseas market too, especially at the American box office. In fact, Bhaagamathie has raked in Rs 3.44 crore in two days at the USA market, which is wonderful to say the least. And with today (Sunday, day 3) being a holiday, we expect the film to see an upward trend. Talking about the detailed box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Bhaagamathie is doing WONDERFUL biz in USA. Crosses half-million mark. Previews + Fri $ 279,299. Sat $ 261,433. Total: $ 540,732 [Rs 3.44 crore].”

Bhaagamathie is Anushka’s first film post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and hence a lot was expected from this one. And looks like it has lived up to everyone’s expectations. The film has got good reviews from both the critics as well as the audience. Our film critic – Karthika Raveendran was also all praise for the movie in her review, as she mentioned, “Anushka Shetty unsurprisingly shone like a superstar! From the charming IAS officer Chanchala to the merciless, powerful Queen, Anushka stepped in and out effortlessly. The scene where she first enters as Bhaagamathie is applause worthy. The actress has proved she is a star performer and can pull off just about anything. While Anushka Shetty shone, the other hero was the story! G Ashok has re-defined horror and suspense for us. This is definitely worth a watch. For Anushka Shetty. For the story. And for the two combined.” (ALSO READ – Bhaagamathie or Baahubali: Which film of Anushka Shetty did you find more impressive?)

The engaging storyline, amazing pre-release buzz, stellar performances and a considerable screen space has enabled the movie to perform so well. Anyway, what do you guys think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Bhaagamathie right here.