Bhaagamathie quick movie review: Anushka Shetty rises to the occasion in the first half of this gripping horror suspense

Until today, we heard fans only cheering for the lead male actors. Today we witnessed a lead female actress, Anushka Shetty creating equal buzz if not more the minute she appeared on screen. Now that’s what you call a lady superstar!! As you might have guessed, Bhaagamathie, Anushka Shetty’s much awaited film has finally hit the theaters. This is her first film after Baahubali, so but obviously the expectations are sky high. More so after a thrilling trailer that left us with many questions. Today the mystery will finally unfold…. So has Bhaagamathie lived up to the hype and buzz? Will.this be another hit for Anushka? Our movie critic Karthika, who is currently watching the film, gives us a quick gist of how is the first half…Also read: Bhaagamathie trailer: Anushka Shetty gets labelled as the ‘Lady Superstar’ thanks to her terrific performance – check out tweets

“Bhaagamathie is not your regular film that goes with the story’s flow. Director G Ashok has taken the creative liberty to make use of the flashback technique to reveal little bits of story from past amidst the present scenario. The movie begins with a haunting scene of a family being murdered while a baby survives. Cut to present day, CBI chief is called upon to investigate into a minister’s alleged misdoings. He is suspected of stealing precious idols from renowned temples. To investigate, she needs to interrogate IAS Chanchala (Anushka Shetty), who knew Minister Eeshwara from her earlier days. But a flashback reveals IAS Chanchala is currently in Remand for murdering Ajay, a man she loved, who also happens to be the commissioner’s brother. They decide to carry out the investigation at the Bhaagamathie Bungalow. Right from when they enter the haunted, neglected bungalow, everything takes om an eerie turn. While the investigation continues, CBI chief finds no success because IAS chanchala refuses to give away any info that could suggest Eeshwara is guilty. Meanwhile eerie happenings in the bungalow take for the worse when the spirit of yesteryear takes possession of Chanchala.

The first part ends with Chanchala transforming into the fearless, gutsy Queen Bhaagamathie. She is not ready to leave until debts are cleared. The story is a mix of suspense and thriller elements. There are two stories going on parallely that makes this story even more exciting. G Ashok has blended in both stories seamlessly. Why did Chanchala murder her husband? Why has Bhaagamathie taken possession of Chanchala? Hoping all our questions will be a answered in the second half…” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the full Bhaagamathie review.