Bhaagamathie teaser: Anushka Shetty trying to nail herself to the wall is a sight not for the faint hearted

Wednesday has begun on an eerie note indeed! The much awaited modern day thriller Bhaagamathie is out with its teaser and it’s scary as hell! The promo opens with a grand, haunted mansion. It seems to be an dilapidated, unused building with a weird vibe to it. Someone seems to have entered the house on stealth to look for something when the camera suddenly throws light on a scary lone woman, who is trying to hammer herself to the wall! She appears to be crazy and angry with rage. We can’t get over the gruesome sight. It’s definitely not for the faint hearted. Although scary, Anushka Shetty leaves us in awe yet again! Also Read: 5 reasons why every girl wants to be Devasena from Baahubali 2, thanks to Anushka Shetty

The eerie mess started with the first look that featured Anushka Shetty in a battered, bruised, bloody look but one couldn’t escape the fierce look in her eyes! Who is she? What is she after? Is she looking for vegenance? But why is she nailing herself to a wall? So many questions that will eventually be answered on 26th January, 2018. The film will also star Unni Mukundan and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

This is her first film after her stupendous success with Baahubali: The Conclusion. Her characer, Devasena went on to become hugely popular post release. Anushka herself was praised for her evocative performance. She was already an established actor down south, but with this film she gained world wide recognition. It’s no.wonder expectations are high with regards to Bhaagamathie. She is all set to take on a new role, character and surprise us again. Are you ready?

Bhaagamathie will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film will reportedly clash with Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik and Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai on Republic Day. In Bollwood, we have two other films clashing – Padman and Aiyaary.