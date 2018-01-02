Bhangra on the streets of Cape Town, discount shopping – Here’s how newly wed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed the New Year

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were on a South African vacay for their second honeymoon. They left right after their Mumbai reception along with the Indian Cricket Team which will play the Proteas from January 5. We have been sharing with you images from their honeymoon. All of them are taken sneakily by fans. That makes you realise how famous this couple is worldwide. The two, it seems, had a great time among people who didn’t throng them for selfies. That’s the best way to celebrate the new year – hassle free! But what’s a celebration without some Bhangra, especially if you are a Punjabi? That’s why Virat and Shikhar Dhawan were spotted showing off some Bhangra skills. Interestingly, the music wasn’t a Punjabi number to dance but then who can stop a Punjabi! And that too on the streets of Cape Town.

If that’s what they did in the open, the couple went for some discount shopping. There’s a picture which is going viral, that has the two of them standing next to a clothes cart which has a discount board on it. Later, Anushka was even seen playing with soap bubbles! Check out all that this couple did on their honeymoon that coincided with the New Year’s eve. (Also read: Harbhajan Singh has the ‘cheekiest’ names for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli – read tweet)

Anushka Sharma will soon return to India to begin her shoot for Aanand L Rai’s film. Yesterday, the name of the film was announced which is called Zero. We are certain she will be cheering the team for a few of the matches in SA before her return.