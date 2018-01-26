Bharath Ane Nenu audio teaser: Mahesh Babu becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Republic Day

Mahesh Babu’s films are always widely anticipated. There is a certain charm in watching his films. Guilty pleasure will be a more suitable term to describe them. His last release Spyder was his most expensive film till date which unfortunately couldn’t make big money at the box office although a lot was expected from the film. His new film Bharath Ane Nenu has also created a good buzz and now we even have the audio teaser of the film. It is the oath Mahesh Babu takes as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The release is absolutely apt as it is India’s 69th Republic Day today. (Also read: Here’s why Ranveer Singh was hanging out with Mahesh Babu in California -view pics)

A few days back, Mahesh joined Instagram and guess Bharath Ane Nenu is one of the reason why he did so. That’s because he posted the first poster on the account. He looks really dashing as a young Chief Minister of the state. We have always imagined a more charismatic young minister for us because India is a young nation and Mahesh Babu is like answer to our prayers. It’s not everyday that you see a good looking Chief Minister in India. Check out the audio teaser and the poster right here…

Bharath Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva who had also made Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu. The film has Kiara Advani opposite the actor which will mark her entry in Telugu Cinema. Others in the cast are Rama Prabha, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj Devaraj and Aamani. Talking about it, the director had said, “Many know this film is set in a political background. To be more specific it is a fictional political drama, which is set in the underworld backdrop in Andhra Pradesh.” Interesting!