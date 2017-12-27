Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s honeymoon pics prove they are creating endless memories together!

After tying the knot in a starry and grand wedding in Goa, Bharti Singh has taken off for her honeymoon. Haarsh and she are in Budapest, Hungary, which seems to be one of the destinations on everybody’s wish-list nowadays. The cold climate is not a deterrent for the cute couple, who are wrapped in their woollens. In fact, they even binged on ice-cream in this weather. We showed you pictures where Bharti met Gurmeet Choudhary, Saurabh Pandey and Vikas Kalantari in Dubai. The couples posed for many pictures together. These two surely know how to have fun alone or with friends. (Also Read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa end up spending time with friends on their honeymoon; view pics!)

The city of Budapest is rated as one of the most romantic cities of the world. It ranks along with Paris, Prague, Venice and Sydney in the best 25 list. Films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raabta, Sultan and Aks. It is also not as expensive as other European cities though cost should not be a cause of worry for Bhaarsh. Check out these pictures..

The two got married on December 3 in a lovely ceremony in Goa. Guests were hosted close to the Candolim Beach in a four star resort. TV celebs like Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani – Asha Negi, Krushna Abhishek, Kishwer Merchantt – Suyyash Rai, Sunil Grover, Anita Hassanandani, Sanaya Irani graced the festivities that included a pool party, mehendi, haldi, saat pheras, sangeet and a cocktail party. Bharti will resume work from mid – January. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…