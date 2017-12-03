Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa finally exchange the wedding vows – watch videos

The television couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have finally tied the knot in a grand celebration. The two exchanged the seven vows of marriage as per the Hindu tradition. We have been sharing with you some of the exclusive pictures and videos of Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony apart from pool party pics. Bharti Singh, the ace comedian first came to limelight with beau comedy writer Harsh Limbachiyaa on the sets of Nach Baliye season 8. They were dating each other for a long time but had kept everything under the wraps.

Bharti and Harsh met on the sets of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Bharti was the girl playing the character of Lalli that made Harsh. In fact Bharti was Limbachiyaa’s first friend from the TV industry. Harsh in an interview with Midday said, “Writing happened by chance. But when I did do it, I discovered the two loves of my life — comedy and Bharti. That’s why I am still here.” The couple will now take a break from their work and go for a month-long honeymoon trip to Europe. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia looks absolutely stunning as a bride; view pic!)

