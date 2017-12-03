Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa take part in a Haldi ceremony before exchanging the wedding vows – view pics

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limachiyaa will finally get married in Goa today (December 3). The wedding festivities began two days back with the bride and groom, their friends from tellyland and their respective families enjoying a pool party. Yesterday, there was a mehendi and sangeet ceremony that took place, which was quite a colourful and vibrant affair. Before Bharti and Harsh exchange the wedding vows today, they took part in a Haldi ceremony.

We got our hands on some EXCLUSIVE pictures in which we see Bharti dressed in a yellow off shoulder gown and Harsh in T-shirt and shorts. Check out the pictures right here:

Haldi ceremony❤️ #bhartikibarat #bhartiwedsharsh #haldiceremony #day3 A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

Quite a few TV actors including Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Ritwick Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krishna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with Husband Vikrant have flown down to Goa to be a part of the three-day celebrations. Bharti’s co-stars like Manish Paul, Sudesh Lahiri will also attend the wedding today.

Bharti has booked one entire resort where all the guests have been put up. Bharti and Harsh’s family are also put up at the same resort.

On the other hand, another TV actress, Aashka Garodia will also marry Brent Goble in Ahemdabad today. So many actors like Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will be juggling between the two weddings as they are on parallel dates.