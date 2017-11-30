Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa wedding: The soon-to-be bride and groom are all smiles at their Mata Ki Chowki – view HQ pics

The wedding of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa is one of the most awaited events of December. They are getting married in a destination wedding at Goa but a couple of ceremonies, the bangle ceremony and Mata Ki Chowki was held in Mumbai. The couple invited close friends over for the function and looked very happy as they blessings from the Almighty. Mata Ki Chowki is held for the couple to seek blessings of Shakti before embarking on a new journey. Bharti wore a red and white outfit while Haarsh was in a blue sherwani with floral prints. Guests come for the jagrata, which is the main event for the day. (Also Read: Bharti Singh; Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding starts off with bangle ceremony; Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Monalisa bless the bride-to-be)

Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani were seen along with Monalisa – Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Mubeen Saudagar and his wife, who is also expecting. Bharti was smiling and laughing all through. The bride-to-be held a Bangle ceremony which was attended by the likes of Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Giaa Manek and Mahhi Vij. Here are the pictures…

The auspicious start to the wedding functions❤️ #matakichowki #bhartikibaarat #jaimatadi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:22am PST

We know that Bharti Singh is a very religious and God-fearing person. The couple have known each other for eight years now. Bharti spoke wonderfully about their bond on Nach Baliye 8. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…