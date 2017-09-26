Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s pre-wedding shoot is too romantic for words – view HQ pics

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to get married in December 2017 around the same time that Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble tie the knot, too. Like every other couple and the recent rage, Bharti and Harsh did a pre-wedding photo shoot. It’s too cute and romantic for words and nothing like the usual ones that you see online. Bharti and Harsh are twinning in monochromes for the shoot with a white backdrop. They are just being each other and can’t seem to get their eyes off each other. Bharti had earlier revealed her wedding plans and said that it’s going to be one lavish affair.

She had told TOI, “Like every normal girl, even I dream of having a lavish wedding ceremony with all the functions like Mehendi and Haldi. We will be tying the knot this year. We have shortlisted three dates Dec 3, 6 and November 30th, let’s see which one gets finalised. I want all my cousins and friends to attend the wedding so we will finalise a date which suits both our families.” She had even revealed that she is planning on wearing a red or fuchsia pink lehenga for the wedding and will make Harsh buy it for her. (ALSO READ: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya are officially ENGAGED! – view pic)

Check out these pictures from their pre-wedding shoot.

Aren’t these two cute? Bharti is super excited for her wedding and we are also equally excited for her big day. Bharti and Harsh were last seen together in Nach Baliye 8. Fans saw their chemistry for the first time and went all gaga over them. These two are such couple goals, I can’t even! The comedian is going to have a big fat Punjabi wedding which is also going to be a destination wedding. Bharti had spoken about how proud she is of Harsh for making it clear that all the expenses will be divided equally between the two.

We can’t wait to see them tie the knot. What are your thoughts on their pre-wedding pictures? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.