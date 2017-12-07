Bharti Singh manages to complete her Griha Pravesh ritual, all thanks to husband Haarsh Limbachiya

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally returned from their destination wedding. Bharti had her Griha Pravesh ceremony recently which is going viral over the internet. Haarsh and Bharti spent some fun moments at Goa after their marriage. Now they are back home to prepare for their honeymoon trip to Europe. The video shows how Haarsh explains the ritual to Bharti. The ace comedian follows his directions like an obedient student. Finally, Haarsh manages to welcome his wife in his home.

The couple tied the knot on December 3 at Goa. They have been dating for a long time and finally got hitched! The event was a starry affair with everyone from TV world attending it! The couple will now get ready for their honeymoon trip to Europe. Bharti posted her pictures with husband Haarsh after the wedding, enjoying the exotic locations of Goa. In the caption of this photo, Bharti wrote, “The beautiful part of life has started now.” The pictures definitely prove that she is enjoying every moment of it!

Previously in an interview with Indian Express, Bharti had said, “Haarsh never proposed me for friendship or relationship. While he told me that he loves me over a text message, we did not speak for 15-20 days after that. He assumed that I have got upset over his daring step (laughs). Haarsh felt that since he is a writer and I was doing well for myself, I will be angry and so he did not bring up the topic, while I did not know how to react. And then one fine day, he told me that he wants to marry me. In a metro city like Mumbai where people take relationships for granted, there was a man who was ready to accept me like the way I am and even live his life with me. How could I say no?”

Haarsh is definitely making Bharti proud of her decision!